Harry Kane is hungry for another trophy! Bayern Munich striker scores brilliant brace to take Bundesliga champions past spirited Flamengo & set up blockbuster Club World Cup quarter-final clash with PSG
A strong first half helped Bayern Munich beat Brazilian side Flamengo 4-2 to set up a Club World Cup quarter-final against Paris Saint-Germain.
- Kane and Goretzka netted in 4-2 win
- German giants scored twice in first 10 minutes
- Bayern will face PSG in quarter-finals