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Harry Kane's new £20m mansion close to Chelsea's training ground 'looks just like Buckingham Palace'
A royal residence fit for an England captain
The Three Lions skipper has spared no expense on his new property, located in the prestigious Wentworth area, which is situated conveniently close to Chelsea's Cobham training base.
Local residents told The Sun they have noted the striking similarity between the striker's new home and the official London residence of the monarchy, with one neighbour in the well-heeled area remarking: "The front of it looks like Buckingham Palace."
Kane originally purchased the land and an existing property for £6.5m in 2023, but he opted for a complete overhaul rather than a simple renovation. The former Tottenham star had the original structure demolished and replaced with a neo-Georgian masterpiece, a project that has reportedly taken a team of builders around two years to complete as it nears the final stages.
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High-tech features for a footballing icon
While the exterior of the house leans into a classic, regal aesthetic with Georgian-style windows and imposing entrance pillars, the interior and sub-levels are packed with modern luxury. Planning drawings submitted to Runnymede borough council reveal that the 32-year-old and his wife, Kate, have prioritised high-end technology to accommodate their lifestyle. One of the most impressive additions is a £20,000 "turntable" installed for the striker's fleet of top-of-the-range vehicles. The underground garage has enough space to house five cars, and the rotating platform ensures that Kane can easily manoeuvre his various motors out of tight spaces without the need for difficult reversing manoeuvres.
Extensive underground facilities
The scale of the project extends far beyond the visible ground floors, with a massive basement level dedicated to leisure and wellness. According to the planning documents, the underground portion of the mansion includes a private cinema, a swimming pool, a bar for entertaining guests, a treatment room, and a fully equipped gym. The home is designed to accommodate the entire family comfortably, featuring four main bedrooms for the Kanes and their four children, plus two additional en-suite rooms specifically for live-in staff.
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Planning for the future after Munich
While Kane currently resides in Germany with his family following his high-profile move to Bayern, this Surrey development is a clear sign of his long-term plans. The England international is expected to move into the house permanently once his career abroad concludes, or perhaps even sooner during off-season breaks from the Bundesliga. The location in the Wentworth estate provides the family with privacy and security while keeping them close to the heart of English football.