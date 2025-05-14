'He's not the only one who made a mistake' - Barcelona manager Hansi Flick offers words of support for under-fire Ronald Araujo after costly Inter error
Hansi Flick has publicly backed Ronald Araujo after the defender’s errors played a role in Barcelona’s Champions League semifinal exit.
- Flick defends Araujo after Inter Milan error
- The Barca manager said Araujo was not the only player who made a mistake
- Barcelona fans remain divided over Araujo’s future