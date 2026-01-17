حساب برشلونة على تويتر
Hansi Flick makes brutal dig at departing Barcelona youngster Dro Fernandez as transfer to PSG edges closer
Catalans stunned by Fernandez
In a stunning turn of events that has sent shockwaves through La Masia, the teenage prodigy informed Barcelona of his decision to leave the club during the January transfer window. The 18-year-old attacking midfielder is set to activate the paltry €6 million (£5.18m/$6.96m) termination clause in his contract to seek more consistent first-team opportunities elsewhere.
The news left boss Flick "stunned" and deeply disappointed, as he had integrated Fernandez into the senior squad dynamics this season, seeing huge potential in the youngster. PSG have moved quickly and decisively, with reports indicating that a verbal agreement has been reached on a long-term contract until June 2030. PSG are now in the process of formally paying the clause to complete the transfer, beating out strong interest from Premier League giants Chelsea and Manchester City. And Flick has aimed a brutal swipe at those advising the youngster.
Flick: 'I don’t want to talk anymore'
Speaking to Diario AS, Flick said: "I will speak when this has already happened, now is not the time. As a coach, what we do is give confidence to the players. You try to believe in them so that they grow. I also know that there are people around him. I want to wait for this to be a thing of the past. If he decides to change clubs, then we will deal with it. Now is not the time.
"The situation today, everyone is here. If Dro is not closed, I am not going to answer this question. But we are in the world of football and sometimes things happen. You may not agree with what you do, but they are adults. There are people around them and it may incite them. But I don’t want to talk anymore, I think that’s enough."
Message to younger generation
Flick also addressed the youngsters at Barca’s famed La Masia training ground, saying: "For me, it’s about training every day. I have a lot of experience in this regard. To make them see the potential they have. I analyse it and then I propose it to them. These are areas in which we can help them.
"As I said before, they are in one of the best teams in the world, it is not easy to get minutes. But in the end, after each workout, it makes you better. That’s what I can see in every session. That is the process. When a player does things well and deserves to play, he plays."
La Masia prestige blow
The Catalan club, which had hoped to renew Dro's contract after his 18th birthday on 12 January, now faces the reality of losing one of its most promising talents for a relative pittance. The transfer represents a significant blow to the club's philosophy of nurturing academy players for the first team and highlights the challenges big clubs face with low release clauses for young stars.
Speaking in a press conference on Saturday, Flick said: "If you want to play for Barca, you have to give everything...100 per cent. That’s what I want to say to everyone who is with us now or could be with us in the future. Same applies for La Masia youngsters training with the first team. They have to be here 100 per cent. These colours must be defended, that's what I want to see. As for the rest, I don't want them."
