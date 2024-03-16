'Haji Wright buzzer beater!' - USMNT star comes up clutch as underdogs Coventry complete INSANE stoppage-time comeback to dump Wolves out of FA Cup quarter-finals
USMNT striker Haji Wright was the hero as Coventry City completed an insane comeback against Wolves in stoppage time to knock them out of the FA Cup.
- Coventry 2-1 down going into stoppage time
- But remarkable turnaround seals 3-2 win
- Wright has hand in both goals