'We need to wake up!' – Sofyan Amrabat and Davy Klaassen issue stern warning after painful Ajax defeat

Ajax kicked off their UEFA Conference League league-phase campaign with a disappointing 2-1 defeat against Hajduk Split at Stadion Poljud. Abdoulie Sanyang put the hosts ahead in the first half following a midfield turnover before Davy Klaassen scored a neat second-half equaliser for the Dutch giants.

However, a defensive misunderstanding between Jofre Torrents and Youri Baas just two minutes later allowed Marin Soticsk to score Hajduk's winner.

The match was also briefly suspended in the second half due to pyrotechnics set off by home supporters, capping a miserable night in Split for the visitors.