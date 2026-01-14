Graphic warning: Laura Woods shares gruesome facial injuries after TNT Sports presenter's freak accident on holiday with fiance Adam Collard

The images shared by Woods paint a harrowing picture of the incident. After posting a "before" photo taken just days prior to the accident, she shared snapshots from the operating table that showed surgeons working delicately around her eye. The glass had caused deep lacerations to the area around her eyebrow and directly underneath her eye, narrowly missing her vision in what she described as a stroke of luck amidst the chaos.

"A very bad day, these cuts ended up going down to the bone. But somehow missed my eye," she captioned the images. One particularly graphic photograph showed the wound on her eyebrow stitched up while surgeons moved to repair the damage to the delicate skin beneath her eye.

The facial injuries were the most visible, but they were not the only damage sustained. Woods also revealed a gaping cut above her elbow, admitting that the back of her arm was "a bit of a mess too," though she couldn't see it clearly at the time. The frankness of the posts highlights just how close the presenter came to a career-altering, or even life-changing, injury. The shattered glass sliced deep enough to expose bone, turning a relaxing getaway into a medical emergency in the blink of an eye. instagram/laurawoodsy

