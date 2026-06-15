Getty Images Sport
'Someone scratched or bit me' - Graham Potter left with bloodied ear after Sweden's 5-1 thumping of Tunisia in World Cup opener
Potter’s mystery injury overshadows romp
Despite the euphoria of a massive win in Monterrey, Potter emerged for his post-match duties with blood visible on his right ear. The tactical mastermind, who was drafted in to revive a Swedish side that had struggled during the qualification stages, was left perplexed by the cause of the wound.
Speaking to the media about the incident, Potter admitted he was unsure exactly how the injury occurred during the touchline chaos. "I don’t know what happened. Someone scratched me, or bit me. I’ll have to analyse the video footage," he said, via Sportbladet. Despite the shock of seeing their manager bloodied, the mood remained celebratory as Potter focused on his team's lethal performance.
- AFP
Isak and Gyokeres dismantle Tunisia
On the pitch, the strike partnership of Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyokeres proved far too powerful for the African side to handle. Liverpool forward Isak was the orchestrator, scoring a stunning solo goal and providing a delicate flick for Mattias Svanberg to score the fourth after a VAR review. Arsenal’s Gyokeres also found the net, pouncing on a mistake after Isak’s relentless pressing forced a turnover.
Potter was quick to praise his front two for setting the tone in the Group F opener. "I think it was a fantastic evening for us, a fantastic start," he said. "A solid performance that allowed Alex and Viktor to show their qualities, which they did. We were defensively solid, got goals from midfield and had good substitutions. I’m happy for the players. They’ve worked hard in recent weeks and made strides. All credit to them. As a coach you know when the team is developing, but you also have to win. We weren’t perfect, but we knew we wouldn’t be."
A remarkable turnaround for Blagult
The 5-1 scoreline marks a sensational transformation for a nation that nearly missed out on the tournament entirely. Sweden finished bottom of their original qualifying group behind Switzerland, Kosovo, and Slovenia, but reached the finals via the Nations League play-offs. Under Potter, they have discovered a clinical edge that was missing, with Brighton midfielder Yasin Ayari, who is of Tunisian descent, also grabbing a spectacular brace in the win.
The manager remained grounded despite the emphatic nature of the victory. "I was a little disappointed with the goal we conceded, but that’s what can happen. We were mature in the second half, especially considering we lack experience from the World Cup," Potter noted. The lapse allowed Omar Rekik to score for Tunisia, but it proved to be nothing more than a consolation as Sweden dominated the final stages.
- Getty Images Sport
Netherlands test looms for Group F leaders
Sweden now sit in a commanding position at the summit of the group, especially with heavyweights Netherlands and Japan playing out a 2-2 draw earlier in the day. The result puts Potter's men in the driving seat to reach the knockout rounds, though the manager knows a much sterner test is coming when they face the Oranje on Matchday 2.
Potter dismissed any growing hype surrounding his team as they prepare for the next challenge. "We just focus on what we can do, we focus on our performances," he concluded. "It doesn’t matter what people think from the outside or opinions. That’s the beauty of the World Cup, everyone has predictions and forecasts but we have to focus on our job and how we play as a team. We will meet another top team at the weekend who are one of the favourites for the competition."