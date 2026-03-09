Getty
'Gone now' - Dietmar Hamann brutally writes off Liverpool star Mohamed Salah YET AGAIN & tells Reds to sign Michael Olise to replace him
Game system also have an impact
Over the past decade, Salah's ability to score and create goals has been just one part of his contribution, allowing his teammates to exploit the extra space, leading to goalscoring opportunities for Liverpool. However, those moments of brilliance appear to have faded.
The playing system developed by Arne Slot also contributes to the team's current playing style, making it difficult for strikers or wingers to shine because they lack control of the game. This control was what made them so good last season; it made it easier for attackers to create chances and potentially take risks. This current style of play leaves them too vulnerable at the back.
Salah is no longer making an impact
Hamman highlighted Salah and Liverpool's declining performance, although he remains hopeful things can change before the end of the season.
“They're all struggling, and the issue with Mohamed Salah is that, in the form he's been in over the last decade, he didn't just score and create goals, he created space for others. I think they all benefited from that, and that's gone now because Salah isn't the force he once was. He scored his first league goal since November or something against Wolves,” Hamman said to BOYLE Sports.
“Mohamed Salah has struggled since the Christmas before last. He struggled to score goals from open play, and that hasn't changed, it won't change. He might get the odd goal, but he certainly doesn't have the influence he used to have on Liverpool. Hopefully, we'll see a little cameo over the last nine or 10 games to get Liverpool into the top five. But I think his best days are behind him.”
The player who deserves to replace Salah
The German legend then sees Michael Olise as the perfect replacement for Mohamed Salah. The Bayern Munich striker has shown his best form for the Bavarian club this season.
“For Liverpool, Michael Olise would be the perfect fit because he plays on the right-hand side, comes inside. He's been brilliant since he came to Bayern Munich,” explained Hamman. “He's been a bit quiet in the last few weeks, but there are other players who decide games. But now with the Champions League starting again, I think we'll probably see the best of him again.
“He’s a wonderful player. I probably couldn't think of a more perfect replacement for Salah than him. Bayern Munich will be reluctant to let him go because I don't think he's got a clause in his contract.”
Chances of UCL qualification are dwindling
Judging by Liverpool's performance this season, Hamman is pessimistic about the team's chances of finishing the season in a better position. Liverpool currently sit in sixth place in the table, three points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa. This situation puts them at risk of being excluded from Europe's top-tier competition.
“I thought they might finish fourth and be in the Champions League this season. The Wolves league result was a real downer. They just need to ensure they get enough points now to finish in the top five, as fifth will be enough. However, I think there's a huge question mark,” Hamman said.
