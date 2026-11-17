Karl has already come a long way in a relatively short space of time, with his first-team debut having been made at the FIFA Club World Cup in 2025. He went on to become Bayern’s youngest goalscorer in Champions League competition - aged 17 years and 242 days - and registered nine efforts in total last season while becoming a Bundesliga title winner.

The talented teenager faces fierce competition for places in Bavaria - from the likes of Michael Olise and Luis Diaz down the flanks and Ballon d’Or winner Harry Kane as a central striker. He has, however, continued to see regular game time and earned senior international recognition.

An untimely thigh injury dashed his World Cup dreams during the summer of 2026, and a slow start to the latest domestic and continental campaigns has been overcome. Karl should be a serious contender for the prestigious Golden Boy prize in 2027.