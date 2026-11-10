‘GOAT of our generation’ - Harry Kane still behind England’s ‘true heroes’ of 1966 but Micah Richards says Bayern Munich striker was ‘worthy winner’ of 2026 Ballon d’Or

Kane has become a modern day legend, with his exploits at domestic and international level defying logic at times. He plundered 73 goals across his outings for Bayern and England during the 2025-26 campaign - landing a second Bundesliga title in the process.

Having posted Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo-esque numbers, he has joined those Golden Ball-winning heroes in adding a Ballon d’Or to his impressive resume - with competition from the likes of Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal and Real Madrid ‘Galactico’ Kylian Mbappe being fended off.

Richards said when asked if Kane is a worthy recipient of the ‘best player on the planet’ tag: “I think they all deserved it in different ways. People like Lamine, obviously winning the World Cup. Yes, he went into the competition with an injury and we didn’t see the best of him, but the way he played at times last season was just unbelievable.

“Someone like Kylian Mbappe, who I always loved, because he can make his own goals. When you talk about players who make you want to go watch football, or pay to watch, he's that for me. He's just so dynamic. He scored a lot of goals. He did really well at the World Cup. But obviously, France didn't win it.

“Then you've got Harry Kane, which was - at least in the Bundesliga last season - ridiculous. And he was amazing at the World Cup with all his goals and assists. But if you talk about numbers, if you talk about consistency, if you talk about someone who's developed their game and not just being, with all due respect, a goalscorer, he's an all-round player now. I was absolutely buzzing for him.

“It could have gone to any one of the three. I was happy that it went to Harry Kane because the journey that he's had, all the loans that he's had, and then everyone mocking him because he's not winning anything at Spurs, and then going to Bayern Munich everyone was saying ‘is it the right decision because you're only going to win the Bundesliga there?’. But, wow. His journey's just been immense. I'm proud of him. He's definitely a worthy winner for sure.”