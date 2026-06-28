Goal or assist: What pleased Jude Bellingham most as Real Madrid ‘Galactico’ steals the show in England’s vital World Cup victory over Panama?

Bellingham was once again the standout performer for his country, showing the poise and quality that has seen him labeled the only England player truly performing at the expected level. After a patient first half, the 22-year-old broke the deadlock with a clever finish from a corner, before producing a pinpoint cross for England's second goal. Despite his individual success, Bellingham insisted the team’s collective progress was the priority as they head to Atlanta for the Round of 32 to face DR Congo.

"First job achieved," Bellingham said. "We came here to do it in sections. We got through the pre-camp games really well and now we have achieved that first objective, which was to get through the group and top it as well. We have got to try and improve every game and it’s up to us to do that."