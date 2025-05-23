Ipswich Town FC v Southampton FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Peter McVitie

'We have given him permission' - In-demand Liam Delap allowed to seek new club this summer as Chelsea and Man Utd consider £30m swoop after Ipswich relegation

L. DelapIpswichTransfersPremier LeagueChelseaManchester UnitedK. McKenna

Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna has confirmed the club have given striker Liam Delap permission to hold talks with other clubs over a summer transfer.

  • Delap in demand amid Ipswich relegation
  • Given green light to hold talks with other teams
  • Man Utd & Chelsea eager to sign striker
