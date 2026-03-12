Giorgia Rossi: "Ricci's hands? It was a penalty. Anyone who says his arm was closed is talking rubbish."

Mauro Tonolini, member of the arbitration committee, promoted Doveri's decision on Open VAR: "The incident was correctly assessed on the pitch by Doveri. We were a little surprised by what we read in terms of doubts about this situation, we have no doubts. It is an arm that remains in position, there is even Ricci's 'removing' movement. If the ball had not hit the Milan midfielder's arm, it would have ended up on his chest. It is more effective to assess these types of situations dynamically because, in slow motion, there is a risk of picking up micro-movements that can create doubts that, in our opinion, should not exist in this situation." He adds: "The movement is absolutely natural and appropriate; there is no attempt on Ricci's part to increase his body space."