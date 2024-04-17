Gio Reyna is finally making headway at Nottingham Forest - now the USMNT star can provide the vision to lead Premier League strugglers to safety

The American offered a glimpse into his skillset against Wolves - so could he be the key for Nuno Espirito Santo in the coming weeks?

It was one kick of the ball, but, sometimes, one kick of the ball can create a mighty big moment. That's all Gio Reyna has been searching for since joining Nottingham Forest: a moment. All he's needed is one real chance to create something.

That chance presented itself on Saturday. For the first time since signing with Forest on loan in January, Reyna was given a spot in the starting XI. It was now up to him to make the most of it; this was his chance to prove he deserved to be there all along.

And that brings us to that one kick of a ball. Reyna's assist for Morgan Gibbs-White's goal from a corner kick was a small glimpse into what he can do. He's shown plenty of those glimpses with the U.S. men's national team. At his best, Reyna is a game-changer, a creator, a difference-maker. That's exactly what Forest need right now: someone who can make the difference. As they battle relegation, the margins will be small. A point or two may be all that separates them from a Premier League stay or Championship doom.

Heading into the final weeks of the season, then, Reyna can be the difference-maker. It hasn't quite happened yet, but if it's going to happen for him at Forest, it's going to have to happen now.