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Gio Reyna USMNT World Cup 2026 ParaguayGetty
Chris Burton

‘Sky’s the limit’ for Gio Reyna as USMNT star receives familiar advice from Kasey Keller on the back of World Cup wondergoal against Paraguay

G. Reyna
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Gio Reyna has been told that the “sky’s the limit” when it comes to his potential, but the USMNT star faces familiar words of advice while trying to fully unlock that ability. Ex-United States international Kasey Keller - who is a close friend of the Reyna family - has told GOAL of the need to find greater consistency after netting a wondergoal against Paraguay at the 2026 World Cup.

  • Reyna scored stunning trivela goal against Paraguay

    Co-hosts got off to the best possible start at that tournament when rewriting the history books in a 4-1 victory over South American opposition. Christian Pulisic illuminated proceedings before being withdrawn at the interval, while Monaco striker Folarin Balogun - having been charged with the task of leading the line - helped himself to a brace.

    Mauricio Pochettino’s side were full value for their resounding win, with the final touches to that success being delivered by Reyna as he stepped off the bench to hit the net in spectacular style as the clock ran down.

    In the eighth minute of stoppage-time, the classy 23-year-old playmaker picked up possession on the edge of the box, took a couple of steps forward and prodded a trivela strike with the outside of his right boot beyond the despairing dive of Orlando Gill.

    There has never been any doubt that Reyna is capable of conjuring up moments of such magic, but form and fitness issues have prevented him from displaying those qualities as often as he would like.

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  • Gio Reyna USMNT World Cup 2026 Paraguay goalGetty

    Reyna seeking greater consistency with club & country

    Asked about a stunning effort from Reyna and the promise of more to come, ex-USMNT goalkeeper Keller - as fans across the globe wonder who is favourite to win the World Cup 2026 - told GOAL: “I think that's what we're waiting for. We're waiting to see how that can be week in and week out. Then the other question is why can't it be week in and week out yet?

    “I was really excited that he went to Gladbach, obviously as a former Gladbach player, but I thought he had something that would really help Gladbach. He was playing quite a bit more and then picked up a little injury and then took some time, and then at the end of the season was getting a little more playing time.

    “I'm sure nobody's more frustrated than Gio. The family's staying at our house for the Seattle game. I've known Gio since he was born, obviously how close I am to Claudio. Obviously talent-wise, sky's the limit and now it's just that little piece of finding that consistency, finding that something that ensures that you're on the pitch.”


  • Trump card or starter? Reyna's role in USMNT squad

    The USMNT are heading to Washington state for a meeting with Australia on Friday. After catching up with the Keller clan, Reyna will be hoping to figure prominently in Pochettino’s plans once more.

    Quizzed on whether he is better suited to an impact role at present - as the likes of Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams and Malik Tillman offer more energy and tenacity in the engine room - Keller added on an important trump card that may yet be played in the opening hand of a World Cup contest: “I'm sure he understands as well that he just hasn’t had the minutes, for whatever reason to think that you're ready for the full night.

    “Look, if somebody goes down, I don't think there's going to be a problem. That was a pretty dynamic trio in midfield. I don't think by any means that Gio couldn't slide in there comfortably, if let's say Tillman goes down or something like that.

    “But we've all been in those situations where you're ready, you feel ready, but the guys in front of you are playing really, really well. You just have to wait your time.”

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  • USA v Paraguay: Group D - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Reyna's record: Caps & goals for the USMNT

    Reyna has taken his collection of senior international caps to 39 and tally of goals into double figures. He will believe that both of those numbers should be higher, with the plan being to surge forward in both departments.

    He should see plenty of game time during the remainder of World Cup action, with the USMNT determined to go deep into a home soil event, while the 2026-27 campaign could deliver a reversal in fortune at Borussia Monchengladbach that allows lofty expectations to be met.

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