Gio Reyna responds to Christian Pulisic transfer links with Man Utd amid USMNT teammate's 'flying' form at AC Milan
Pulisic contract talks
Pulisic is enjoying a superb start to the season, with the ex-Chelsea man scoring 10 goals and adding two assists in just 16 appearances in all competitions. Milan are keen to extend his contract, which runs until 2027 but has an option for an extra year. The American reportedly put discussions on "stand-by" after seeing the Rossoneri miss out on European qualification in 2025, but the Serie A outfit are said to be confident of tying him down to a longer deal. Indeed, Milan manager Massimiliano Allegri is keen to see his best players retained for the long term.
He said in late December: "The club is working for the future and to keep Milan at a certain level; surely, there will be extensions of important players. The club is working and is focused on this."
Pulisic is an 'inspiration'
Reyna was quick to laud Pulisic, both for his efforts on the pitch but for "inspiring" many back home in America. He also predicted the pair will enjoy some "wonderful" moments together at this year's World Cup in North America.
He told Milan News: "I've known Christian for many years now. Over the years we have built a good relationship on and off the pitch. It's good to see that he is shifting the balance at Milan. He is an inspiration for many children in America and especially for the next generations. There is not much to say: we are talking about an extraordinary player but at the same time a very simple boy. He is really great. I'm happy that he's doing well in Milan. We are both still very young and I can't wait to continue to grow next to him footballingly. I am sure we will spend wonderful moments together in the national team and especially at the World Cup.
"I wouldn't call him shy but reserved, yes. He is one who prefers to listen rather than talk. He is a calm and sophisticated guy who I appreciate. Wherever he goes, he transmits positive energy. He is an absolute asset for the American national soccer team. A leader who drags for example rather than with words."
Pulisic to Man Utd?
In light of his impressive campaign, Pulisic has been linked with an Old Trafford transfer, but at present, it seems a move there is remote. Reyna would not be drawn on that switch but admitted it is a nice problem to have.
When asked if Reyna was in Pulisic's situation, would he go to United or stay at Milan, he replied: "I'm sure he'll make the best decision for himself. It's none of my business."
Asked if it was a good problem to have, the attacking midfielder added: "Definitely! I was not aware of this interest but I am convinced that he will do the right thing. At Milan, however, he is flying. I just hope he continues to play well and arrive in the best condition for the World Cup because we will need him."
What comes next for Pulisic and Reyna?
As the American duo look forward to this year's World Cup, both will hope they can have a strong second half of the season before taking on the rest of the world. Incidentally, Reyna was asked if Pulisic plays in a similar way to his father, Claudia Reyna, who played for teams such as Rangers, Bayer Leverkusen, Sunderland, and Manchester City.
Laughing, he said, "I didn't see my father play enough to be able to compare the two. But I think we are talking about different players. Christian is more offensive than my father who was more of a midfielder. Christian's real strengths are dribbling, assists, runs into the penalty area and the timing with which he enters the goal area and scores. My father was more of a number 8 or number 6."
