Gianni Infantino insists Iran WILL play at the 2026 World Cup

Infantino has moved to silence speculation regarding Iran's involvement in the 2026 World Cup, stating categorically that the team will take their place in the tournament. Speaking at half-time during Iran’s friendly against Costa Rica in Turkey, the FIFA president dismissed suggestions that the ongoing war with the United States and Israel would force a change in plans.

“Iran will be at the World Cup,” Infantino said. “That’s why we’re here. We’re delighted because they’re a very, very strong team, I’m very happy. I’ve seen the team, I’ve spoken to the players and the coach, so everything is fine.” His unannounced appearance at the match served as a public show of support for Team Melli amidst a period of intense political pressure.



