Ghana announce Chris Hughton's sacking in brutal statement as ex-Newcastle & Brighton boss pays price for disastrous AFCON campaign

Ghana announce Chris Hughton's sacking in brutal statement as ex-Newcastle & Brighton boss pays price for disastrous AFCON campaignSoham MukherjeeGetty Africa Cup of NationsGhanaChris HughtonMozambique vs GhanaMozambiqueNewcastle UnitedBrighton & Hove AlbionGhana confirmed Chris Hughton's sacking in a brutal statement after their group-stage exit from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.Ghana held to 2-2 draw by MozambiqueCrashed out of AFCON after finishing fourth in groupHughton pays price for dismal performance