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'Getting ridiculous!' - Cristiano Ronaldo told he's 'finished' as shocking miss for Al-Nassr sparks fan outrage
Ronaldo gets simple header all wrong
Ronaldo opened the scoring with a well-taken strike from inside the box after just 11 minutes, but squandered a golden chance to grab his second of the match in the second half. The former Manchester United and Real Madrid striker peeled away from his marker and into the six-yard box to meet a teasing Marcelo Brozovic cross, but got the connection on his header all wrong, somehow nodding well over the crossbar with the goal at his mercy. Ronaldo has made a career out of ruthlessly gobbling up opportunities of that ilk, and put his head in his hands in disbelief after the gaffe, while some fans took to social media to express their fury.
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'Downfall in heading ability' pointed out
X user @Juventi14479858 kicked off by saying, "Still couldn’t believe how he missed it", and @loaf_lift noted that "The downfall in his heading ability has been so bad".
Ronaldo was then subject to fierce criticism from @Thanggou7, who wrote: "He is so finished. Even my grandpa could easily score that. He can no longer do the only thing he is good at."
Another fan, under the handle of @21352366O, said: "It's been so long since he last scored a header, it's getting ridiculous."
In a slightly more measured response to the miss, @Abhixhek0428 stated: "That was such a clear shot. He didn't presume that he would be so close to the net."
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Golden Boot race with Toney
There is some truth to the claims from supporters, as only three of Ronaldo's 26 goals in all competitions for Al-Nassr this season have been headers. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner's instincts in front of goal have generally been very sharp, though, and he is still in the running for a third successive Saudi Pro League Golden Boot, with his haul of 24 goals in the competition only three shy of current leader Ivan Toney, who has played two more games for Al-Ahli.
First Saudi crown in sight
Ronaldo is closing in on his first major title since joining Al-Nassr in December 2022, with Jorge Jesus' side currently eight points clear at the top of the Saudi Pro League, albeit having played a game more than second-placed Al-Hilal. Al-Nassr have an AFC Champions League Two semi-final tie against Qatar Stars League outfit Al-Ahli SC to attend to next on Wednesday before focus shifts back to domestic duties against Toney's Al-Ahli on April 29.