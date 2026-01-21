Getafe player Davinchi confirms his father died in Spain train crash as he posts heartbreaking tribute

Getafe left-back David Cordon Mancha, affectionately known as Davinchi, is mourning the loss of his father following the horrific train collision that shook Spain on Sunday. David Cordon Cano was travelling home on the Alvia service bound for Huelva when it was struck by a derailed Iryo high-speed train near the town of Adamuz in the province of Cordoba.

The 50-year-old had made the journey to the Spanish capital earlier that day specifically to support his son’s team, Getafe, in their La Liga fixture against Valencia. In a tragic twist of fate, Davinchi did not actually feature in the match due to a knee problem, yet his father had travelled to the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez regardless to show his unwavering support for the club his son joined this summer.

The collision, which has claimed the lives of 42 people, has plunged the Spanish football community into mourning. Davinchi, who is just 18 years old and made a permanent transfer from Recreativo Huelva in the summer, is now facing the unimaginable task of navigating the early stages of his professional career without his biggest supporter.