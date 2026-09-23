Getty Images Sport
Germany boss Jurgen Klopp introduces strict disciplinary code for national team stars
Culture shift under the new regime
Klopp has officially begun his tenure as Germany head coach, and the legendary manager is already making significant changes to the daily operations of the squad. Following his appointment over the summer, the 59-year-old has reportedly introduced a series of disciplinary measures designed to foster unity and focus within the group, according to Blid. These changes represent a notable departure from the protocols established by his predecessor, Julian Nagelsmann, as Klopp seeks to build a more cohesive environment ahead of the next major international cycle.
One of the most immediate changes involves the team's dining habits at their hotel. Under the previous management of Nagelsmann, players were granted a degree of flexibility regarding meal times, often arriving gradually for dinner between 7pm and 8pm. Klopp has moved to end this practice, mandating that the entire squad must be present and seated punctually at the start of the meal.
- getty
Strict electronic device restrictions
In addition to the changes in the dining hall, Klopp has moved to limit the use of technology during specific parts of the training day. A new ban on mobile phones has been implemented during matchday activation sessions, which includes time spent in the gym or on the treatment table. The manager wants his players to be fully present during these preparation phases.
The logic behind this move is to eliminate the distractions that often come with modern professional football. By removing screens from the medical and preparation areas, Klopp is forcing his stars to engage with one another and the coaching staff. The manager is reportedly of the opinion that these small windows of time are vital for building the "team spirit" required to succeed at the highest level of international football.
Professionalism and business standards
The new head coach is also demanding a higher level of personal preparation from his players before they even arrive at the team base. One of the more unique rules introduced by Klopp is a prohibition on professional haircuts being performed at the team hotel or training facilities. The manager’s reasoning is simple and grounded in his view of the national team as a professional workplace.
This particular regulation aims to reinforce the idea that time spent with the DFB is strictly for footballing purposes. By removing the "luxury" atmosphere that sometimes surrounds modern training camps, Klopp is setting a tone of elite professionalism. The message to the players is clear: the national team camp is a place for work, and all personal administrative tasks should be completed in their own time.
- Getty Images Sport
Limited family access and focus
Klopp has also revised the policy regarding family visits during international windows. While Nagelsmann was known for his inclusive approach, often allowing family members to stay at or travel to the team base whenever possible, the new boss is taking a more restrictive stance. Family visits will now only be permitted on specific, selected occasions rather than being an open-door policy.
The goal is for the team to grow together as a unit while residing at the team base, especially as they enter a new era following the disappointment of recent major tournaments. With the UEFA Nations League match against the Netherlands looming on Thursday, these rules will be put to the test immediately.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting