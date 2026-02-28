‘He never stops surprising us’ – Berterame eyes Suárez masterclass at Inter Miami

While Berterame is expected to lead the line this season, he knows he shares the position group with one of the most accomplished forwards of his generation. Suárez’s résumé, spanning Liverpool, Ajax, Barcelona and the Uruguay national team, speaks for itself.

“I watched him for years on television, all those matches and goals at Barcelona and everywhere he played,” Berterame said. “I’ve seen him here in Miami, too, and he never stops surprising us. Now that I’m next to him every day in training, I try to take the best from him, his first touch, his finishing and his patience inside the box. That’s invaluable.”