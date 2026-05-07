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Barcelona legend Gerard Pique handed heavy ban and disqualification following referee confrontation in Andorra match
RFEF sanctions Pique after Albacete clash
The RFEF has issued disciplinary sanctions against Pique following an incident during Andorra’s Segunda Division match against Albacete. The former Spain international has been handed a two-month disqualification from football-related activities along with a six-match suspension.
The punishment follows a review by the RFEF Discipline Committee after Andorra’s 1-0 defeat. Officials examined the report submitted by referee Alonso de Ena Wolf, which detailed Pique’s conduct during and after the match at the Estadi Nacional. According to the report, Pique approached the officiating team at both half-time and full-time. The committee concluded that his behaviour crossed disciplinary lines, leading to the sanctions announced on Wednesday.
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Referee report details alleged comments
In the referee’s official report, Ena Wolf alleged that Pique directed inflammatory comments toward the officiating team. The report claims the former defender warned the officials about their safety as they left the pitch.
According to the document, Pique said: "Leave with an escort, they might attack you." The report also stated that he suggested referees would face a harsher environment elsewhere, saying: "In another country they would beat you up, but here in Andorra we are a civilized country."
The disciplinary committee classified the remarks as "mild violence" towards match officials. Sporting director Jaume Nogues was also sanctioned as part of the ruling.
Andorra reject allegations as club sanctioned
Andorra have publicly rejected the referee’s account of the incident. In an official statement, the club said the events described in the referee’s annex did not occur in the manner reported and confirmed plans to present evidence in defence of Pique.
"FC Andorra expresses its strong disagreement with the content of the referee's report corresponding to the match played against Albacete yesterday, Friday, May 1," reads a statement on the club's official website.
"After analysis, the club considers that certain aspects recorded in the report do not truthfully or accurately reflect the development of events or the statements made during the conversations held between the referee and the club's representatives. In light of this situation, FC Andorra demands that the report be rectified and that an exact transcription of what truly occurred be provided."
Despite the club’s stance, the RFEF imposed wider measures beyond the individual punishments. The federation ordered the closure of the stadium’s VIP and box sections - the areas where Pique and Nogues typically sit during matches to oversee proceedings.
Several senior figures at the club were also sanctioned. President Ferran Vilaseca received a four-month disqualification, while delegate Cristian Lanzarote was handed a three-match ban. Manager Carles Manso, goalkeeper coach Daniel Ortiz and members of the medical staff also received suspensions.
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Appeal likely as disciplinary issues mount
Andorra intend to challenge the decision as they seek to clear Pique’s name. The club plans to present evidence disputing the referee’s version of events. The incident also adds to a growing list of disciplinary issues for the club this season. Reports indicate Andorra have accumulated more than $47,000 in fines due to recurring conduct problems, placing further scrutiny on the project led by the former Barcelona defender.