Gazzetta - Juventus, Vlahovic set to agree: the contract extension could be for just one year

Negotiations over the Serbian player’s contract renewal with Juventus are progressing: there is an update on the possible length of the contract

Dusan Vlahovic’s future remains one of the key issues in Juventus’ transfer dealings. The Serbian striker’s lengthy spell on the sidelines – he has been out since late November and is set to return (though not against Udinese) – has seen no new developments regarding a potential move away, with interest from various clubs (Bayern, Barcelona) having cooled.

At Continassa, the issue is intertwined with the need to reshape the attack. Starting afresh with Vlahovic is not a possibility to be ruled out: the centre-forward would, in fact, return to a familiar environment and, above all, regain the trust of Luciano Spalletti, who, prior to the injury, had made him a regular starter in the number 9 role, considering him essential to his system of play, and who is now eager to see him back on the pitch.

    On the financial front, initial talks have also touched on the issue of wages. Juventus are reportedly prepared to offer around €6 million per season, rising to €7 million with bonuses – a figure similar to that of young star Kenan Yildiz. This represents a significant reduction compared to the total of €12 million that the striker is set to earn in the final year of his current contract, signed in 2022.

    The duration of any potential contract extension also remains open: according to *La Gazzetta dello Sport*, a short-term deal of one or two years is also being considered. This solution would provide Juventus with a degree of technical certainty and give Vlahovic the chance to relaunch his career under Spalletti before making any further career decisions. The atmosphere, the Gazzetta notes, seems more relaxed than last summer: his father Milos is increasingly taking part in informal meetings, a sign that dialogue has resumed following last year’s tensions. 

