'Can't believe I'm saying that!' - Gary Neville shocked by new Man Utd prediction as he makes big call on how Premier League's top five will finish
Man Utd's transformation under Carrick
United’s recent resurgence reached a new peak on Sunday as they battled back from a deficit to secure a vital victory against Crystal Palace. That result marked a staggering sixth win in seven matches since Carrick took the reins, a run that has included statement victories over title contenders Arsenal and Manchester City. With 19 points collected from a possible 21, the atmosphere around the Theatre of Dreams has shifted from toxic to triumphant, and the conversation has moved firmly away from mid-table mediocrity toward a potential return to Europe’s elite competition. After witnessing a remarkable transformation at Old Trafford since Carrick took over from Ruben Amorim, Neville now believes his former club are destined for a top-three finish, a prospect that seemed lightyears away just a few short months ago.
A massive U-turn from earlier in the season
Speaking on The Gary Neville Podcast, the former United captain confessed that the speed of the turnaround has caught him off guard. The prediction represents a massive U-turn from the general consensus earlier in the season when United appeared to be far adrift of the Champions League places and struggling for any semblance of tactical identity under the previous regime.
"I think United will definitely finish third. I can’t believe I’m saying that from where they were six weeks ago. But, they’ve got no distractions, something good is going on, all the momentum," Neville explained.
The battle for the final Champions League spots
While Neville is now convinced that United will lock down third, he predicts a frantic scramble for the remaining positions in the top five. The race for the Champions League has been complicated by the dip in form of several high-flying sides, most notably Aston Villa. Unai Emery’s side has struggled since the turn of the year, suffering a disappointing defeat to basement-dwellers Wolves and winning just three of their last 10 fixtures. Neville remains hopeful for the Birmingham club but fears their squad depth is being tested to the limit.
Discussing the rest of the chasing pack, Neville added: "I think Liverpool finish fourth and I think Chelsea will finish fifth. I hope Villa finish in the top five, I really do. I’ve said before that their manager is an experienced and wise guy. If they get some players back; midfield players being injured have cost them in the last few weeks. I just think it will Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea. The only doubt will be Chelsea or Villa for fifth. Injuries will be a big factor. Other competitions will be a big factor. At the moment, they’re in danger, Villa. They’re vulnerable in terms of the Champions League places."
What comes next for Man Utd?
United have jumped above the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool, and Villa in the form charts, and their lack of European football this season is proving to be a blessing in disguise. The road to the top three will not be without its challenges, however. Manchester United will welcome Aston Villa to Old Trafford in a game that could effectively end the visitors' hopes of catching them. Carrick’s men also face daunting trips to Stamford Bridge and a home clash against Liverpool, matches that will provide the ultimate litmus test for their newfound momentum.
