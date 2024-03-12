'An absolute disgrace' - Gary Neville rages at Premier League after clubs fail to reach agreement over EFL funding deal

Getty ImagesRitabrata Banerjee'An absolute disgrace' - Gary Neville rages at Premier League after clubs fail to reach agreement over EFL funding dealPremier LeagueChampionshipLeague OneLeague TwoNational LeagueManchester UnitedManchester United legend Gary Neville slammed Premier League clubs after they failed to reach an agreement on a new EFL funding deal.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowNeville slammed Premier League clubsPremier League failed to agree on a new financial dealStakeholders met in London on Monday