Exasperated Gary Neville 'offended' by hugely controversial decision to award England a penalty against Netherlands for Denzel Dumfries challenge on Harry Kane in Euro 2024 semi-final EnglandHarry KaneEuropean ChampionshipNetherlands vs EnglandNetherlands

ITV pundits Gary Neville and Ian Wright clashed over the decision to award England a penalty in their semi-final against the Netherlands.