'A genuine disgrace!' - Gary Neville tears into Man Utd and warns Michael Carrick to stop 'defending' underperforming stars

Speaking on Sky Sports co-commentary, Neville was stunned by the profound lack of energy displayed in west London. He was particularly frustrated by Carrick actively dismissing claims that his side were entirely passive during the contest.

"Michael has got to stop defending them," Neville said. "I get why he's defending them; he's loyal, he wants his players to work for him, and obviously there's a long way to go in the season.

"Michael is of course saying something different to us than he is saying privately. That would've really worried me. People will ask questions about him, but he knew that when he took the job. But there's no panic in that sense - no one is putting pressure on Carrick - but if those types of performances continue, he will find himself in a lot of trouble. They've got to work harder than that for him."