'It's odd!' - Gary Lineker blasts Michael Carrick's bizarre treatment of Man Utd star as slump continues

Manchester United suffered a bitter derby defeat to ten-man Manchester City at Old Trafford, with Erling Haaland netting a controversial winner. However, the post-match focus has rapidly shifted towards Michael Carrick's tactical choices. The United boss opted to leave in-form striker Sesko on the bench, introducing him only after City took the lead in the 67th minute.

Sesko concluded the previous campaign with ten goals in 15 appearances and scored against both Everton and Sabah recently. Despite this strong run, the 23-year-old has been restricted to substitute cameos across all four Premier League matches this term.

Instead, Carrick has preferred Cunha in a false-nine position. The Brazilian is yet to open his account for the season and has largely struggled to make an impact, leaving pundits baffled by the continued exclusion of a recognised focal point.



