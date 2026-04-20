Gary Lineker dismisses 'Arsenal have choked' narrative after seeing Mikel Arteta's side 'show something' in Man City defeat

Meanwhile, Premier League legend Alan Shearer believes the damage was actually done a week prior. Arsenal suffered a shock 2-1 defeat to Bournemouth, a performance Shearer felt lacked the intensity necessary for a title charge, unlike their showing in Manchester.

Addressing the Gunners' recent form, the former Newcastle striker said: "Where was this from Bournemouth? Where was this energy? This performance? Where was this forward-thinking Arsenal? I think that is the result that might cost them the league, last weekend, rather than this weekend, they were just so flat. I thought today, they were really good, it was a good game, they created plenty and went right up against City, it was a brilliant game. Arsenal had their moments, [Kai] Havertz right at the end, you have to fancy Man City now."