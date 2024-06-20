'Gary Lineker has just absolutely bodied Frank Lampard!' - Fans stunned by pundit's 'outrageous' balding joke at Chelsea legend's expense leading Match of the Day presenter to apologise
Fans have been left stunned at seeing Frank Lampard “bodied” by Gary Lineker, with an “outrageous” balding joke made at the Chelsea legend’s expense.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Ex-Three Lions stars on Euro 2024 duty
- Face of Blues legend dropped after joke
- BBC presenter has vowed to say sorry