Gareth Southgate Sean Dyche EvertonGOAL/Getty
Ritabrata Banerjee

Gareth Southgate's next job? Ex-England boss emerges as potential replacement for Sean Dyche at Everton as Friedkin Group take control

G. SouthgateEvertonTransfersPremier LeagueS. Dyche

Former England boss Gareth Southgate could replace Sean Dyche as new Everton boss after the club's nightmare start to the new season.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Southgate could replace Dyche at Everton
  • New owners to take over soon at Merseyside club
  • Toffees yet to win a Premier League match this season
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below