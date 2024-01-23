Gambia vs Cameroon Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL details how to follow Group C's final game between the Indomitable Lions and the Scorpions.

Cameroon will play their last pool game on Tuesday at Bouake Stadium hoping to get a win that might sneak them into the Round of 16.

The Indomitable Lions have so far collected a point, and three points against the Scorpions might not be enough.

The Rigobert Song-led team will hope the defending champions Senegal beat Guinea by a favourable margin to help the Indomitable Lions finish within the top two positions.

Article continues below

Gambia's chances of making it into the last 16 are almost nonexistent having lost all the matches they have played. Here are all the facts you need to know about the game to help you make an informed decision before placing your bet.

GOAL brings you all the details about how to watch the match, TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.