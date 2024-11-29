Gabrielle Figueiredo - wife of Arsenal's Gabriel Magalhaes - and Chelsea star Marc Cucurella's girlfriend Claudia Rodriguez to star in second season of 'Married To The Game' that focuses on lives of WAGs
Past and present Premier League stars are set to feature in Amazon Prime Video's second season of 'Married To The Game'.
- 'Married To The Game' returns for season two
- Will feature four Premier League stars
- Follows the life of each WAG