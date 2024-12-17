Gabriel Pec, Diego Luna, John Tolkin and the young MLS stars who need to follow Diego Gomez's path to Europe - sooner than later

GOAL takes a look at which of MLS' brightest stars could move to Europe in the January window

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami were one of the first clubs in MLS to feel the impact of the January's incoming transfer window this offseason. Diego Gomez, one of the team's young rising players and a Paraguay international, is joining Brighton in the English Premier League for a reported $18 million next month. The move is well-earned, with the 21-year-old having a breakout season. Now, the question that follows is: Who's next?

Gomez's move follows a growing pathway in the league, where MLS is becoming a stepping stone for young talent before they make the next jump in their career, whether that be to Europe or the top-tiers of South America. On top of Gomez, in 2024, we saw U.S. youth international Caleb Wiley move to Chelsea in England, 2022 FIFA World Cup winner Thiago Almada make the leap from Atlanta to Botafogo - where he became a Copa Libertadores champion recently. Then, there's domestic talent like Cavan Sullivan, who signed the largest Homegrown deal in MLS history with the Philadelphia Union, but within the contract, signed a clause to move to Manchester City at age 18.

MLS has become a league where young players, if given the right tools and access, can flourish - 2024 proved that.

Article continues below

However, there are still gems of players that have yet to make the leap, despite rumors circling that they could. GOAL takes a look at five potential candidates within the league that could be set for their next big move this Winter.