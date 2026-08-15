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Transfer Tetris! The complex puzzle Napoli must solve to sign Arsenal star Gabriel Jesus
Napoli eye Gabriel Jesus swoop
Napoli are actively pursuing a summer transfer for Arsenal striker Jesus, but the Serie A side must first navigate a complex puzzle in the market, as per TuttoMercatoweb. The Italian giants have identified the 29-year-old as the ideal addition to their attacking ranks. To finalise the arrival of the Brazilian international, the club have been forced to execute a strategic 'transfer Tetris' to balance their heavily populated squad.
Club executives know that clearing space is absolutely essential. With manager Massimiliano Allegri looking to radically reshape his tactical options ahead of the new campaign, Jesus has firmly emerged as a primary target for the Partenopei.
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The Lukaku domino falls
The most crucial piece of Napoli's intricate transfer puzzle was the necessary departure of out-of-favour striker Lukaku. The Belgian forward has now completed a permanent switch to Turkish giants Fenerbahce in a reported €6 million (£5.1m) deal. Lukaku's exit has significantly freed up essential room on Napoli's wage bill, allowing the club to realistically target Jesus without breaching financial regulations. Further attacking departures, including the potential exit of Lorenzo Lucca, could also help finance the lucrative move.
Jesus' agent, Giovanni Branchini, was recently spotted at Napoli's pre-season training camp in Castel di Sangro. While Branchini firmly insisted he was merely visiting Allegri, his sudden presence inevitably set the transfer rumour mill into overdrive.
Arsenal open to €20m sale
Arsenal are reportedly entirely open to cashing in on the 29-year-old forward this summer rather than losing him for nothing next year. The Gunners are understood to be seeking a reasonable fee of around €20m (£17m) for the former Manchester City star
Jesus is entering the final twelve months of his contract at the Emirates Stadium and currently ranks among the North London club's highest earners. Arsenal are eager to trim their wage bill as Mikel Arteta looks to bolster his squad elsewhere. Having suffered various frustrating injury setbacks over the past year, the Brazilian has fallen down Arteta's attacking pecking order. He now finds himself firmly behind both Kai Havertz and Viktor Gyokeres.
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A fresh start in Serie A?
While Arsenal patiently wait for a formal approach, Napoli are now in a remarkably strong position to accelerate their pursuit following Lukaku's move to Turkey. The Serie A heavyweights have the required funds ready to deploy.
TuttoMercatoweb also suggest that Jesus is entirely open to the exciting prospect of moving to Naples. The attacker is even reportedly willing to reduce his substantial £265,000-a-week wages to ensure the transfer goes through smoothly.
If an agreement can be swiftly reached between the two clubs, Jesus will soon travel to Italy to complete a medical. He would then form a brand new strike partnership with Rasmus Hojlund under Allegri's expert guidance.
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