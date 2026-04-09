Furious Liverpool fans BOO Arne Slot after he makes controversial decision during Chelsea clash

The atmosphere at Anfield turned tense shortly after the hour mark when Slot replaced Ngumoha with Alexander Isak during Liverpool’s clash with Chelsea. With the match level at 1-1, the decision immediately drew loud boos from sections of the home crowd. Ngumoha had been Liverpool’s most dangerous attacking outlet and his withdrawal surprised many inside the stadium.

Ryan Gravenberch had earlier given the Reds the lead before Enzo Fernandez equalised for Chelsea. When the substitution board confirmed Ngumoha’s exit, the reaction from the stands became the dominant talking point of the afternoon. Supporters clearly disagreed with the decision to remove the lively teenager while the game remained finely balanced.







