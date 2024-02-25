'Fulham's Bassey & Iwobi saw Manchester United's Onana and thought they were playing Cameroon. Red Devils paid for Nigeria's Afcon loss' - Fans

Super Eagles fans mock the Red Devils custodian after their Premier League loss against the Cottagers.

Calvin Bassey and Alex Iwobi were on target as Fulham defeated Manchester United 2-1 in the English top-flight game played on Saturday at Old Trafford - with Harry Maguire getting the lone strike for the hosts.

The Super Eagles fans have capitalised on the opportunity to taunt Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana, bragging that Nigeria will always beat the Indomitable Lions.

However, some supporters feel Iwobi and Bassey should have helped Nigeria win the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations as opposed to scoring in a league game.