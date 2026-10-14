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Fulham boss Alvaro Arbeloa slapped with hefty FA fine over sensational referee rant
FA takes action against Arbeloa
The Football Association has confirmed that Arbeloa has been fined £25,000 and issued an official warning regarding his future conduct. The sanction comes in response to comments made by the Spaniard following a 1-1 draw against Manchester United at Craven Cottage on September 20. The governing body alleged that the head coach's post-match remarks constituted improper conduct as they implied bias and questioned the integrity of the match officials.
The full extent of the disciplinary measures was detailed by The FA, who noted that the independent commission felt the manager's words suggested a pre-meditated effort by officials to influence the result. The governing body maintains strict guidelines regarding how club representatives discuss officiating in the media to protect the reputation of the game.
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Regulatory Commission explains decision
The independent commission's written reasons highlighted the severity of Arbeloa's suggestions. By hinting that officials were attempting to compensate for a previous error, the manager moved beyond standard tactical criticism into the territory of accusing the PGMOL of systemic bias. The commission noted that such rhetoric undermines the perceived fairness of the Premier League and necessitates a strong deterrent.
It was noted that the commission "felt that those words suggested, not only that there was bias on the part of the match officials throughout the game on repeated occasions, but also that there may even have been an element of pre-meditation by them and/or others to try to make up for an error in a different match."
The comments that sparked the row
The controversy stems from Arbeloa's explosive post-match interview, where he appeared to suggest that external factors influenced the officiating during the 1-1 draw between the teams. The Fulham boss was visibly frustrated by several decisions during the contest, leading to a series of accusations that the FA deemed crossed the line into questioning the referee's fundamental honesty.
"I think all fouls for them. Every decision was for them, and I knew, I knew after the game against Man City that they don’t let Manchester United lose here," Arbeloa said at the time, as quoted by Daily Mail.
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Impact on Fulham's campaign
For Fulham, this disciplinary distraction comes at a time when Arbeloa is still trying to implement his philosophy at the club. While the manager remains available to lead his team from the touchline, the warning serves as a final notice that any repeat of such behaviour could result in a more severe touchline ban. The club will be keen to move past the incident and focus on their upcoming league fixtures. The Cottagers will hope their manager channels his passion into their performances on the pitch rather than confrontations with the authorities.
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