The 2026 World Cup in North America is over, and the focus of the sports media has swung sharply from the international pitches to the closed offices of the clubs.

A club the size of Real Madrid is always at the front of that queue, watched by the media and by football fans everywhere.

Los Blancos opened the summer window in style, landing Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho alongside a string of major global deals. Plenty of hot files remain open inside the Santiago Bernabeu.

The management appear to have been waiting for the World Cup to finish before settling those matters once and for all.

Here, we run through the most pressing files Real Madrid want to close in the coming days.