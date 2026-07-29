Mauricio Pochettino’s USMNT second act: Five biggest questions as 2030 extension reportedly nears – from a youth movement to inevitable club links

After the U.S. Men's National Team's World Cup exit, Mauricio Pochettino said both he and U.S. Soccer needed time. The moment after the team's loss to Belgium wasn't the time to decide futures. Those decisions would come later. First up, there was a need to "rest and relax".

Well, it seems the time for resting is nearing an end. Reports emerged on Wednesday that Pochettino is close to signing on to remain as USMNT boss for another cycle. According to The Athletic, talks remain ongoing to have Pochettino take charge of the team once again on the road to the 2026 World Cup.

It's easy to see why both parties would want to keep the relationship going. In Pochettino, U.S. Soccer has a marquee name as the face of the program and, in truth, American soccer. In U.S. Soccer, Pochettino has found a working environment he seems to enjoy and, heading into a second cycle, one that will allow him to put his fingerprints all over a country's soccer future in a way that no club coach can do.

That said, there are questions aplenty as this deal seemingly nears the finish line. With that in mind, GOAL breaks down the big questions ahead of a potential second term of Pochettino...