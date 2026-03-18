From England – Milan eye new attacking target: Troy Parrott is a favourite, price set

Milan’s search for a centre-forward ahead of next season continues.

The number 9 issue remains one of the key transfer market issues to be resolved, and the search at the club in Via Aldo Rossi has already begun to ensure they are ready at the starting line for the upcoming summer transfer window. The search has brought various names and profiles to light, including Mateo Retegui, Moise Kean and Dusan Vlahovic, should the latter fail to reach an agreement on a contract extension with Juventus.

But a new lead has emerged from England.