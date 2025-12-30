From Chris Richards’ star turn to Lily Yohannes’ breakout - GOAL’s 2025 USMNT and USWNT Awards celebrate the year’s defining moments

On paper, 2025 was something of a lull for American soccer. For the U.S. men's national team, it was the year before the year, with all eyes remaining on the 2026 World Cup. For the U.S. women's national team, 2025 was transitional, too, as the team moved on from 2024 Olympic glory and towards their 2027 World Cup pursuit.

Transitional or not, though, 2025 proved to be massive for both the men and the women. Big moments, big goals and big results headlined a rollercoaster calendar year, one that set the foundation for both teams as they prepare for those bigger tests.

That's what made 2025 so important: that foundation. You can't build unless you have that set and, given their results down the stretch, both the USMNT and USWNT will feel that it has been laid down. Much of that is on the two coaches, Mauricio Pochettino and Emma Hayes. There were, though, no shortage of players who stepped up in big moments throughout the last 12 months.

To close the door on 2025, GOAL looks back at the year that was for the USMNT and USWNT by giving out some awards, headlining the best in American soccer...