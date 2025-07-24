From Austin's tech-driven charm to Lionel Messi's unexplained no-show: Winners and losers from the 2025 MLS All-Star Week

Austin delivered a world-class experience, but frustrations remain over Messi's absence and how the league handled it

AUSTIN, Texas - Major League Soccer’s 29th All-Star Game, in many ways, mirrored the city that hosted it. Austin is a hip, tech-forward city with a distinct sense of funk - just ask anyone who’s wandered down its famous Sixth Street. In a place where there are driverless taxis and robotic cowboys, MLS leaned into the same spirit of innovation.

Commissioner Don Garber used the midsummer showcase to unveil the league’s new initiative, dubbed MLS 3.0.

From Austin FC’s striking Q2 Stadium and pristine St. David’s Performance Center to the league’s increasing emphasis on artificial intelligence and tech-powered enhancements - spanning everything from gameday experiences to scouting - MLS made its priorities clear during its Future of the Game Showcase.

The ambition: stay ahead of the curve. And the fans showed up, too, taking over downtown and packing the stands at the various events - including Wednesday's All-Star Game, in which MLS downed Liga MX, 3-1 - regardless of which players actually featured.

“I’m going to start by thanking the fans that came to the stadium yesterday and today,” MLS All-Star coach Nico Estévez after the game. “When you do these types of events, it’s great to have fans around and supporting. We felt the passion they show every time we play at home. It’s good that everyone in this country can see that, too.”

Yet, it wasn't all great for MLS. Inter Miami's Lionel Messi, for whatever reason, was a no-show for All-Star week, despite being the leading vote-getter. So was teammate Jordi Alba, who technically skipped two All-Star events, as he was also scheduled to play in the Skills Challenge. The league's response to all of that left a lot to be desired.

GOAL breaks down the winners and losers from eventful MLS All-Star week.