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Frenkie de Jong explains how Marcus Rashford 'adds a lot' to Barcelona's game
Tactical impact and impressive stats
Speaking to The Guardian, De Jong highlighted the tactical shift at Barcelona following Rashford’s arrival on loan from United. The Dutch midfielder praised the forward's tangible contributions across all competitions this season. The attacker has been vital to the Catalan club, registering 13 goals and 14 assists in 46 matches, totalling 2,378 minutes on the pitch. This prolific output has helped the club dominate domestically, with Barca on the verge of winning a second successive La Liga crown.
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Pushing for a permanent transfer
Beyond his impressive on-pitch influence, the 28-year-old is reportedly eager to make his move permanent. He is said to be willing to accept a significant reduction to his €350,000-a-week wages to stay in Spain. United, meanwhile, are demanding a €30 million fee for the forward.
De Jong explained exactly how his team-mate alters the opposition's defensive structure. "A really good guy," De Jong says. "Open and kind and he’s also having a big impact for us on the pitch. With his speed and depth, he really adds a lot to our game. And by doing so, he also forces the opponent’s defence to drop back a bit, which creates more space for us in the middle."
Finding stability in a competitive squad
Flick is pleased with Rashford's performances, though the final decision on his future rests with the Barca board. The blending of experienced signings and youth academy products has created a vibrant atmosphere at the Spotify Camp Nou this season. De Jong notes this positive environment across the dressing room: "We have a very open team, quite young, so there’s a lot of energy," he says. "We have a lot of potential. It’s about making sure we unlock that."
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What comes next?
Having already lifted the Supercopa earlier this season, Rashford and Barcelona are now firmly on track to secure the La Liga title. A win or a draw in their next game, a Clasico clash with arch-rivals Real Madrid, will be enough to get Barca over the line. Rashford will hope to finalise his permanent transfer before the World Cup kicks off on June 11, where England will face Croatia, Ghana, and Panama in the group stage.