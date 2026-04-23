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Frank Lampard's links with Chelsea return addressed by Coventry owner after 'huge' Championship title success
King hails 'huge' promotion achievement
Lampard has completely restored his managerial reputation by ending Coventry City’s 25-year absence from the top flight. The former England midfielder took over a side in transition and guided them to the Championship title, an achievement owner Doug King believes should not be underestimated given the financial landscape of the second tier.
"He's done a fantastic job; it's been an incredible 18 months for us and for him," King told BBC CWR. "I'm sure he's in reflective mode. I said to him: 'Do not underestimate how difficult what you've just achieved is to do.' He's done huge things in his playing career, but to get out of this league as champions without a parachute payment, from where we've come from, is a huge achievement nobody can take away from him."
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Addressing the Chelsea managerial vacancy
The timing of Coventry's success has coincided with yet more turmoil at Chelsea, who sacked Liam Rosenior on Wednesday. Rosenior lasted just three months at the helm, departing after a dismal run of five consecutive Premier League defeats. Given Lampard’s deep history with the Blues, his name has naturally entered the conversation for the vacant post in West London.
"Everybody is going to get linked with everything; it's a merry-go-round. It's a bit disappointing clubs are appointing three or four managers a season," King noted regarding the ongoing speculation. While Chelsea is searching for their latest permanent appointment, King remains hopeful that the emotional bond Lampard has built in the Midlands will keep him at the CBS Arena.
Lampard finds his 'happy place' at Coventry
After a difficult interim spell at Chelsea in 2023 where he lost eight of his 11 matches in charge, Lampard appears to have rediscovered the touch that saw him initially succeed at Derby County. King believes the 46-year-old is now enjoying his football more than at any point since his transition into the dugout, having fully embraced the project at Coventry.
"You can see how emotionally connected [Lampard] is with the city; you can see what it meant to him to get promotion and then the title, and I think he's found a happy place at the moment," King explained. "It doesn't mean there's not going to be some staggering bid for him in the summer and he'll have to make his choices, because he's shown his credentials as a high-quality head coach, but I'm not going to comment on that; I can't control it."
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Planning for life in the Premier League
Coventry are now pressing ahead with plans for their first Premier League campaign in over two decades. Speculation will likely continue to rage around Lampard, whose first managerial spell at Chelsea saw him win 44 of his 84 matches, but King is focused purely on the joy of the present moment and the top-flight journey ahead of the Sky Blues.
"I just think he's happy; I'm happy; everybody's happy. We've just got smiles on our faces, and we don't worry about what may or may not happen for the head coach," King concluded.