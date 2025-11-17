Getty
'Sky's the limit' for Frank Lampard as intriguing prediction is made for when Coventry City boss may look to find a new job
Struggles at Everton & Chelsea: Lampard has Coventry flying high
Questions were asked of whether Lampard was cut out for life at the top of the coaching ladder following his dismissal by Everton in January 2023 and subsequent interim spell at Stamford Bridge - where he won only one of his 11 games at the helm.
The former Three Lions midfielder does, however, have vast experience to pass on. He was a Premier League and Champions League title winner in his playing days, while earning 106 caps for his country. He is a student of the game and always wanted to put his tactical skills to the test.
They are now flourishing at Coventry, with the Sky Blues surging to the top of the Championship table. Lampard endured play-off heartache during his first season in the West Midlands, but now has collective sights locked on bringing a 25-year absence from the Premier League to a close.
Career path: Lampard rewarded for taking a step back
Lampard has taken a step backwards in order to move forwards again, having previously worked in the second tier with Derby, and former Coventry striker Clinton Morrison - speaking in association with Freebets.com, the home of best casino sites - told GOAL when asked about the 47-year-old’s career path: “I feel like this was Frank’s big opportunity when people were doubting him. Frank was a fantastic player and is now doing ever so well in management. It’s a big job because everyone at Coventry loved Mark Robins - the fans didn’t want Mark Robins to leave. Look at the job he is doing at Stoke City, he’s a top manager in the Championship. Frank went in and everyone asked what he could do. He got them to the play-offs, probably unfortunate that Sunderland beat them because Coventry were the better team over both legs and just missed out. This season they are flying, one defeat in the league. Fans aren’t foolish, they know it’s only November and there is a long way to go, but the form they are in at the minute is really good. It’s positive signs because they are flying.
“He’s a really good manager. You can see the players enjoying working with Frank Lampard - they have got smiles on their face, everyone knows their job and everyone is going into work happy. If you go into work with a smile on your face, you are going to enjoy it. That’s what they have got at Coventry.”
Will Lampard fill another prominent Premier League post?
Part of the problem now will be keeping Lampard in his current surroundings. Morrison is convinced that he will see an ambitious project through at Coventry, but concedes that wings may be spread again at some point in the future.
He added when asked if he can see Lampard filling another prominent Premier League post: “Maybe. First and foremost I think he would love to get Coventry City promoted. I think they have got a good chance, and then try to stay in the Premier League and do well at Coventry. I don’t think that is something for now with Frank Lampard. Maybe three or four years down the line, maybe he wants to go and get one of the big jobs. At the moment, Coventry City are very good for Frank Lampard.
“I don’t think Frank is the kind of person that will jump ship because Coventry gave him a good opportunity. If he gets them promoted and in the Premier League, I think he will stick with the club and do well there. I think he is a fantastic manager with really good ideas. The sky is the limit for him.”
Coventry fixtures: Next up for Championship leaders
Coventry, whose only Championship defeat this season came at the hands of Wrexham, have opened up a five-point lead at the top of the table. They will be back in action on Saturday when playing host to local rivals West Brom.
