Getty Images Sport
Frank Lampard nominated for Championship Manager of the Season award amid Coventry title push - but Wrexham's Phil Parkinson snubbed
Lampard leads the way for Sky Blues
The English Football League (EFL) has confirmed that Chelsea legend Lampard is a primary contender for the prestigious coaching honour following his transformative spell at the CBS Arena. Since taking over in November 2024, the ex-England international has turned Coventry into the dominant force in the second tier, with the Sky Blues now needing just four points from their final five games of the current season to secure their top-flight return. The 47-year-old faces competition for the award from Millwall’s Alex Neil, Hull City’s Sergej Jakirovic, and Middlesbrough’s Kim Hellberg, with the winner to be announced in London on April 19.
- Getty Images Sport
Wrexham's Parkinson miss the cut
While Lampard celebrates his nomination, there was no place on the shortlist for Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson. Despite leading the Hollywood-owned club into the promotion conversation for much of the campaign, a recent collapse in form has seen the Red Dragons' momentum stall at the worst possible time. Parkinson's omission follows a humiliating 5-1 home defeat at the hands of Southampton. That result saw Wrexham slide out of the play-off positions, leaving Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac's Premier League dreams hanging by a thread with only five matches remaining in the season.
Championship stars and young talents recognised
Beyond the dugout, the battle for the Championship Player of the Season is equally fierce. Coventry’s promotion charge is reflected in the nominations, with goalkeeper Carl Rushworth making the cut. He is joined by Middlesbrough’s midfield engine Hayden Hackney, Millwall attacker Femi Azeez, and Swansea City’s clinical forward Zan Vipotnik, who has remarkably netted 20 goals for the 15th-placed Swans.
The youth categories are packed with rising stars. Leicester City’s Jordan James, Sheffield United’s Sydie Peck, and Derby County’s Bobby Clark make up a talent-heavy midfield shortlist for the Young Player of the Season. Stoke City’s 20-year-old defensive prodigy Ashley Phillips is also in the running for the prize.
- Getty Images Sport
Lower league nominees
In League One, Michael Skubala has been recognized for his stellar work at Lincoln City, earning a nomination alongside Bradford City’s Graham Alexander, Brian Barry-Murphy of Cardiff City, and Stevenage boss Alex Revell. Skubala’s place on the list was cemented after Lincoln officially secured their promotion over the Easter bank holiday weekend. The League Two shortlist features Andy Woodman, following a historic campaign with Bromley, alongside Paul Warne of MK Dons, Oldham’s Micky Mellon, and Cambridge United’s Neil Harris. The winners across all three divisions will be toasted at the EFL’s annual gala, where Lampard is widely expected to be the headline act after his revitalization of Coventry City.