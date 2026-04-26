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Moataz Elgammal

Frank Lampard makes Coventry transfers vow amid Championship trophy celebrations after Wrexham win

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Frank Lampard has warned that Coventry City must act swiftly and decisively in the summer transfer market to ensure their return to the Premier League does not end in immediate relegation. Speaking amid the jubilant celebrations of their Championship title lift after a 3-1 win over Wrexham, the manager insisted that work must begin right away to bridge the immense gap to the top flight.

  • Sky Blues sign off in style

    Lampard watched his side underline their dominance of the Championship with a convincing 3-1 victory over Wrexham, taking their points tally to an impressive 92. The win extended their unbeaten run to seven matches and ensured the title celebrations at home were met with another three points. Reflecting on ending a 25-year absence from the Premier League, he said: "It's amazing, right? This league's so tough. We know that, lived it and this team, the boys have gone, and now they've dominated the season in terms of the points that they've racked up. The performance of today, it's not easy, having got promoted against Blackburn, won the title against Portsmouth. Lads enjoyed themselves a bit after that. Then you ask them to go again against a team that are fighting for the playoffs and a strong team in this league, and again showed exactly what they're about in front of our home fans. And it's a special year crowned off and topped off at home with lifting a cup. Great, amazing."

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    Lampard issues transfer warning

    Despite the euphoria of the trophy presentation, the manager was quick to pivot toward the daunting task of survival in the top flight. With many recently promoted sides struggling to adapt, he is determined to avoid the yo-yo club label. Last year, the three promoted clubs spent a combined £300 million. He admitted: "It is a massive challenge, right? We see with the amount of teams that go up and come back down, it's a big step, and to get any foothold in the Premier League is hard. We've got a lot of work to do. We'll do it quickly, and I think I feel like we have to do it quickly. It's the owner's choice [on] a lot of these things because he's the boss man in the football club. But the conversations obviously have to happen quickly, but also enjoy this little moment."

  • 'I can do many things at once'

    Coventry have already made moves to bolster their squad, permanently signing loan star Frank Onyeka and looking to secure goalkeeper Carl Rushworth. When asked about resting, Lampard joked: "For sure. I can do many things at once. I'll talk and holiday, not a problem."


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  • Coventry City v Portsmouth - Sky Bet ChampionshipGetty Images Sport

    Preparing for the top flight

    As the summer transfer window approaches, Coventry face a critical period of intense rebuilding. They must swiftly identify and secure top-tier talent to ensure they remain competitive next season. Their ability to heavily invest and quickly integrate new signings will ultimately determine their long-term survival in the demanding Premier League.

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